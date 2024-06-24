Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.03. 21,806 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

