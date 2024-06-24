Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $267.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70. The stock has a market cap of $401.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

