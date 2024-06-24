Nova R Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 10.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.47. 1,268,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.