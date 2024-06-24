Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

