Nova R Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,656. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

