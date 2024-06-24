Nova R Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. 1,468,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,891. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.