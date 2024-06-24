NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NRG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.56. 3,598,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,640. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

