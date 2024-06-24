Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,715 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

