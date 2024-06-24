Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.66

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 32959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,762,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,856,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
