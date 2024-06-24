NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

