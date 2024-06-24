Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 17,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 622,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,048.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,355. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

