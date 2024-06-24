OMG Network Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $46.52 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00040775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

