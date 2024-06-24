Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.