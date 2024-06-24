Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Sells C$73,702.26 in Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of Osino Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$73,702.26.

Osino Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.73. 320,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,364. Osino Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.62.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

