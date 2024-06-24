Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.12. 7,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.574 dividend. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
