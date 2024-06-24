Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $165,786,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,866,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $430.67. 1,040,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,244. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

