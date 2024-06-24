Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.64. The stock had a trading volume of 885,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.