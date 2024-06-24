Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 11,998,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571,106. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.