Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 19,088,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

