Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.