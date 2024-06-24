Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.64. 2,834,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,040. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

