Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.28. 19,053,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,820,236. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

