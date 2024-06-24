Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PH traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.29. 640,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.