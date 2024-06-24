Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.94.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $140.12 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $3,430,426. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

