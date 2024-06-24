Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.94.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $140.12 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $3,430,426. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

