PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.23. Approximately 2,938,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,960,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.48.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.