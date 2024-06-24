Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 587,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,542. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

