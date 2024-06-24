Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,341 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 116,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,536. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

