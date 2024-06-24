Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

