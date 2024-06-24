Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCO traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.93. The stock had a trading volume of 295,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,466. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $428.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.