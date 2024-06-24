Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Head to Head Analysis

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -135.95% -201.79% -118.81% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12.66% 8.78% 5.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $13.75 million 0.26 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.06 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 3.84 $1.02 billion $1.62 31.54

This table compares Peraso and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peraso and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 7 7 0 2.50

Peraso currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,569.85%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $60.62, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

