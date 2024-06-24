Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 690 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $138.61. 3,694,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

