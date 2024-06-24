Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,605 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,820. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.