Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,605 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks
Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %
SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,820. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.