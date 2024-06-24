Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

SMH traded down $9.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,100,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,622. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.58.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

