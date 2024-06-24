Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.23 and its 200-day moving average is $387.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

