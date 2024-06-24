Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 332 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

MMM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

