Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Purchases C$54,384.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray bought 41,200 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,384.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Don Gray purchased 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,588.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.32 on Monday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading

