POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.90

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 182690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

POET Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $653.29 million, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

