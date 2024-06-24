Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.04-$11.44 EPS.

Pool Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.50 and a 200-day moving average of $379.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.