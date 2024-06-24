Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 108602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.40 ($0.14).

Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.67.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a €0.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

