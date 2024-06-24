ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.17

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 989220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
