Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.93 on Monday. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

