Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van Purchases 3,330 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,382. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,762 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,712,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 386,266 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 168,820 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 244.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 235,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

