PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.27.

PTCT opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

