QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $203.50 and last traded at $204.69. 3,644,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,166,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day moving average is $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

