Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. Qualys has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,113 shares of company stock worth $3,969,251. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.