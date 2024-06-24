QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $234,180.43 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,180.43 and $828.36 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019867 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $703.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

