Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOV. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $143.69. 69,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,232. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $860.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

