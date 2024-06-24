Range Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. 1,539,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -756.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.