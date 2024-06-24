Range Financial Group LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.32. 202,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,722. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.