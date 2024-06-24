Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $300.85. 100,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $228.84 and a one year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

